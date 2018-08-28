Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,466 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Proofpoint worth $321,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 20.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 137.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 7,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $945,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,040 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $119,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,751 shares of company stock valued at $24,297,264 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.68.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

