Prospect Capital (PSEC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Prospect Capital by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,824,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 571.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 873,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prospect Capital by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,349,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 223,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

