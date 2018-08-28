PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,987,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,893,000 after purchasing an additional 464,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,993.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,059,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,711,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 260,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 818,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,951,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of PHM opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.