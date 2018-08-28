Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Decreased by Analyst

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSIS. ValuEngine cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $77.95 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $1,071,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

