QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $45.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.25 million to $45.80 million. QCR posted sales of $35.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $175.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.59 million to $179.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $197.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $201.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). QCR had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. ValuEngine lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $200,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 82.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 23.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 214,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. 44,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

