QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.34.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

