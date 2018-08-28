Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

In other news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 65,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,202. The company has a market cap of $331.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

