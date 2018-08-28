Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 39,268 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,268 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 79,170,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,216,061,000 after buying an additional 2,745,999 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after buying an additional 1,118,671 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after buying an additional 674,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $8,792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 356,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIV. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.70%. sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

