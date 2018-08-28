Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.21 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $50,491,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $327,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Black Knight to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Knight Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Black Knight from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.