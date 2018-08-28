Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Encana Corp (ECA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 832,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 214,505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 48.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 348,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Encana by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,815,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 236,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the first quarter worth about $9,583,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encana stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Encana had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECA. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

