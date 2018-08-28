QuickLogic (QUIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.09. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 86.76% and a negative net margin of 121.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 893,731 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 199,246 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 104,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

