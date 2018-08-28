RabbitCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (RBBT)

RabbitCoin (CURRENCY:RBBT) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One RabbitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RabbitCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $15.00 worth of RabbitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RabbitCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00297367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00157727 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038965 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000670 BTC.

RabbitCoin Coin Profile

RabbitCoin’s total supply is 130,615,575,432 coins. The official website for RabbitCoin is rabbitcoin.co. The Reddit community for RabbitCoin is /r/rabbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RabbitCoin’s official Twitter account is @rabbitcointeam.

RabbitCoin Coin Trading

RabbitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RabbitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RabbitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RabbitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

