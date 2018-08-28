Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 139.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

