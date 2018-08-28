Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,139 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUP. Barclays upped their price target on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $4,219,004.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,200 shares of company stock valued at $23,036,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

