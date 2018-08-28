Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $843,000 Holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2,263.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 274,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 263,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 145.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 40.1% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 171.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period.

BBN opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

