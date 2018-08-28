Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,485,000.

CGW stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

