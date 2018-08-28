Raymond James (RJF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions and persistent loan growth are expected to continue supporting the company’s profitability. Also, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. The lack of geographic diversification also remains a major concern as it might hamper the company’s financials and limit flexibility.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

NYSE:RJF opened at $92.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

