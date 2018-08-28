Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $248,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Raytheon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 21.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 16.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $263,265.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $607,518. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $201.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $177.80 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.