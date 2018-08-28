Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Manitowoc (MTW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW):

8/12/2018 – Manitowoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Manitowoc had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Manitowoc was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2018 – Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manitowoc expects that its revenues will be approximately $1.78-$1.85 billion for full-year 2018 and adjusted EBITDA will be $100-$120 million. The Americas is showing improved momentum in demand from energy and commercial construction markets. Europe has been stable and continues to grow in residential and commercial construction markets. Manitowoc’s first-quarter orders were pegged at $536 million, up 10% year over year. Revenues are also being driven by new products. New and innovative products introduced since Manitowoc became a stand-alone crane company, now generate around 40% of its revenues. Backlog at the quarter-end came in at $756.6 million, up 49% from the prior-year quarter. Over the past three months, Manitowoc has outperformed the industry over the past year. “

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,514. The stock has a market cap of $815.92 million, a PE ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $44.03.

Get Manitowoc Company Inc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.53%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Barry Pennypacker bought 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $493,724.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.