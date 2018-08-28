Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EZCORP (EZPW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) recently:

8/22/2018 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2018 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2018 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2018 – EZCORP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2018 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2018 – EZCORP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 8,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,868. The stock has a market cap of $607.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.45. EZCORP Inc has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $3,967,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 104.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 12.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $2,222,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

