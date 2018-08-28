Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flushing Financial (FFIC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2018 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2018 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2018 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/31/2018 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2018 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

7/27/2018 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2018 – Flushing Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Flushing Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,150. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $754.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Flushing Financial Co alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after buying an additional 113,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after buying an additional 54,621 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.