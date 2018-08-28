RECORD (RCD) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

RECORD (CURRENCY:RCD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. RECORD has a market cap of $0.00 and $23,079.00 worth of RECORD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RECORD has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RECORD token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00292782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00158470 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038580 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000668 BTC.

RECORD Profile

The official message board for RECORD is medium.com/record-foundation. The official website for RECORD is recordfoundation.org. RECORD’s official Twitter account is @recordfarm.

RECORD Token Trading

RECORD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RECORD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RECORD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RECORD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

