Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,711,425 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 2,888,167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,074,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Nomura began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,785,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 319,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 78.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,772,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after purchasing an additional 776,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $416.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.46 million. equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

