Reviewing First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas (BSF) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH)

First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas (NASDAQ: FMBH) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas 0 0 0 0 N/A First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas $103.10 million 3.78 $21.31 million N/A N/A First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock $129.89 million 4.84 $26.68 million $2.24 18.34

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas.

Profitability

This table compares First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas 19.79% 10.00% 1.12% First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock 22.55% 9.56% 1.08%

Dividends

First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock beats First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas

Bear State Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bear State Bank, N.A that provides various financial products to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of retail and business deposit accounts, including noninterest and interest bearing checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising one-to four-family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, nonfarm nonresidential, farmland, construction and land development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as automobile, deposit account secured, and unsecured loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other financial services, such as automated teller machine services; telephone banking services; online banking services, including account access, bill payment, and e-statement services; mobile banking comprising remote deposit capture and funds transfer services; overdraft services; debit cards; and safe deposit boxes. As of January 18, 2018, it operated 42 branches, 3 personalized technology centers equipped with interactive teller machines, and 3 loan production offices in Arkansas, Missouri, and Southeast Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas, Inc. and changed its name to Bear State Financial, Inc. in June 2014. Bear State Financial, Inc. incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. The company also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company operates a network of 52 banking centers in 37 Illinois and Missouri communities. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Federal Bancshares of Arkansas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.