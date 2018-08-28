Reviewing IBM Common Stock (IBM) & Echelon (ELON)

IBM Common Stock (NASDAQ: ELON) and Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of IBM Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Echelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IBM Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Echelon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

IBM Common Stock has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echelon has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IBM Common Stock and Echelon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBM Common Stock 3 11 8 0 2.23 Echelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBM Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $166.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given IBM Common Stock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IBM Common Stock is more favorable than Echelon.

Profitability

This table compares IBM Common Stock and Echelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBM Common Stock 7.13% 69.84% 10.52% Echelon -14.73% -20.99% -15.49%

Dividends

IBM Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $6.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Echelon does not pay a dividend. IBM Common Stock pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IBM Common Stock has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBM Common Stock and Echelon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBM Common Stock $79.14 billion 1.69 $5.75 billion $13.80 10.63 Echelon $31.67 million 1.21 -$4.62 million N/A N/A

IBM Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Echelon.

Summary

IBM Common Stock beats Echelon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBM Common Stock

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The company's Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and finance, procurement, talent and engagement, and industry-specific business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The company's Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term working capital financing to suppliers, distributors, and resellers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. International Business Machines Corporation was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Echelon

Echelon Corporation develops, markets, and sells embedded components, modules, edge servers, and software. The company offers chips, gateways, and design and management software under the LONWORKS and IzoT brands. It also provides a range of control networking solutions under the LumInsight and Lumewave by Echelon brands that consist of wired and wireless control nodes; smart gateways for interconnecting the control nodes; and a software-based Central Management System, which is used for startup, commissioning, management, and monitoring of the lighting network. The company sells its products and services to original equipment manufacturers and systems integrators in the building, industrial, transportation, utility/home, and other automation markets. The company markets its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific/Japan through direct sales organization, third-party electronics representatives, value-added resellers, and distributors. Echelon Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

