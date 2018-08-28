RevolverCoin Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. RevolverCoin has a market capitalization of $90,072.00 and $63.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RevolverCoin has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001741 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin (CRYPTO:XRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,080,098 coins. RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

