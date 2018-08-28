Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) PT Set at $2.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Rewalk Robotics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Rewalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 365.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,654.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Rewalk Robotics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

