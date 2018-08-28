Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RNN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2742612162203 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RNN remained flat at $$1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 56,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,725. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.