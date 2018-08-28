Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.63 Million Position in Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Under Armour Inc Class A worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $2,223,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Inc Class A stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 153.57, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.44.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

