Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,488 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Taubman Centers worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,996,000 after buying an additional 145,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,868,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,793,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,641,000 after buying an additional 54,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 726.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 539,331 shares during the period.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of TCO opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCO shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.