Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Xerox worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,088,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,133,000 after buying an additional 2,824,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,291,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,078,000 after buying an additional 34,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,245,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,967,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,083,000 after buying an additional 1,621,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,224,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,029,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Xerox to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, Chairman Keith Cozza bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $431,239.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,861.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Xerox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

