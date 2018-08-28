Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Vereit Inc (VER)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,350 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Vereit worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vereit by 38.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 495,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 19.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 360,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 15.0% in the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,975,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 618,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vereit by 10.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,169,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Mizuho set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other Vereit news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares in the company, valued at $272,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.