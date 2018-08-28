Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2,814.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 121,207 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,820. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $506,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $431,270.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $879,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

