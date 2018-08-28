Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,677 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 428,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 126,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 365.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 627,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

