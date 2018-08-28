Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $20.69 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the period. F5 Networks makes up 0.8% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 105,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,786 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 123,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $147,284.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,148.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $429,602.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,637.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $5,972,820. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.65.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $189.53. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.