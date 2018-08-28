Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.41% of KEYW worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KEYW during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in KEYW during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in KEYW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in KEYW by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KEYW by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KEYW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of KEYW opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that KEYW Holding Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

