Royce & Associates LP Has $14.45 Million Stake in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Finisar were worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finisar by 66.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finisar in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of FNSR stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Finisar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $310.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Finisar Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Finisar to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Cascend Securities started coverage on Finisar in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Finisar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $513,233.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,387.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $53,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,181.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

