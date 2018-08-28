Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (EXPO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,598 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.65% of Exponent worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Exponent by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $110,525.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,389.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Exponent to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

