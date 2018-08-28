Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,597 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,799,241.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,853. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

