Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Head to Head Analysis

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCRX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.19%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 39.08%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $25.19 million 31.48 -$65.78 million ($0.78) -9.29

Rubius Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -270.95% -107.85% -47.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan. It also develops BCX7353 and second generation kallikrein inhibitors, which are oral serine protease inhibitors targeting plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; BCX9250 and BCX9499, which are activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor to treat RNA viruses. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

