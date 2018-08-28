Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 235,280 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Rayonier worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rayonier by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1,819.3% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RYN opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

