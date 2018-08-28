Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 121,461 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $64,686,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 82.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 118.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

