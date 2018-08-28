SagaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $865.00 (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. SagaCoin has a total market capitalization of $250,364.00 and $865.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SagaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SagaCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004401 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00229997 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004603 BTC.

SagaCoin Coin Profile

SagaCoin (SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 7,058,155 coins and its circulating supply is 4,958,155 coins. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin.

SagaCoin Coin Trading

SagaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

