Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Shares Sold by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,642 shares during the period. Sailpoint Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 8,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $235,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,481,911 shares of company stock worth $449,758,619.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 763.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Sailpoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

