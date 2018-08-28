Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,264 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $226,230,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 5,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 104,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $217.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,062.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $219.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Apple’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.97.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,059.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,230 shares of company stock worth $28,436,361. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

