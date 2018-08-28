Sanmina (SANM) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News stories about Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sanmina earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.7654454186761 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.