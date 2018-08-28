Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. ValuEngine upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. HC Wainwright set a $96.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.98.

SRPT opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 89.64%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $9,775,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,234,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Cumbo sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $4,638,944.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,782 shares of company stock worth $21,237,444 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $16,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

