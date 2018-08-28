Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 5.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 14.0% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 24.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 14.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $448.20 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This is a boost from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

