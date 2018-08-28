Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,548 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,413,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,207,000 after acquiring an additional 95,352 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.34 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.