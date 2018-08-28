ScanSource (SCSC) Issues Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. ScanSource updated its Q1 guidance to $0.83-0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 227,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,995. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.97. ScanSource has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $604,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,338 shares of company stock valued at $830,908. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCSC. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

